Gwen Rizczech's (Emily O'Brien) takedown plan against hew newfound sister Abigail (Marci Miller) may be justified to the scheming Brit on Days of Our Lives but it appears she got caught up in her own plot. DAYS head writer Ron Carlivati recently spoke with Soaps.com to give some insight into the brunette bad girl's tactics with her long lost kin, the Deveraux family, and reveals the vixen is a victim of her own circumstances.

According to Carlivati,

In a weird way, Gwen winds up being part of the collateral damage her scheme leaves in its wake. She’s clearly driven by a very deep-seated anger that’s had years to bubble beneath the surface.

Interesting... Is Fair Gwendolyn sorry for her actions? Carlivati revealed,

But if you look past that volcanic fury and her very self-destructive actions, there’s a sadness and hurt that’s almost childlike in ways that she’s probably not even aware of.

How will Gwen's romp in bed with Chad (Billy Flynn) affect him repairing his relationship with Abigail? It isn't going to be an easy road for the DiMera heir. Carlivati stated,