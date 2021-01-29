Nancy Lee Grahn

General Hospital's Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) has had a tough time of it lately. The former ace attorney has lost two loves and her license to practice law and fallen off the wagon. Now, she's in big trouble for accidentally stabbing Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) with a syringe. But it's not all doom and gloom...

However, GH's co-head writers, Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor, previewed an upswing for Alexis. Van Etten told Soaps.com:

She is going to be on a quest to resume her mantle as a legal eagle and leader in Port Charles. But in order to get there, she she’s got to get over her illness.

And that will take some time. She’s going to face some more trouble before she starts to pick herself up, dust herself off and start kicking ass like the Alexis that we know she is at heart.

Meanwhile, Alexis has squared off with Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) over her one night with Olivia's husband (and Alexis' ex), Ned (Wally Kurth). Going forward, these characters' rich history could complicate things for all involved. Van Etten previewed: