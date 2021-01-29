Marco Dapper Reveals Post Y&R Career Struggles

From 2012-2014, Marco Dapper dazzled fans of The Young and the Restless as compelling mob henchman-turned-obsessive stalker Carmine Basco. But the actor's journey since the soap has been far from smooth, he revealed in an exclusive chat with Soap Opera Digest.

What happened? Dapper explained that his career hit a bit of a lull:

Acting has taken a little bit of a back burner. I wouldn’t say I quit, because that’s definitely not the case; I’ve just encountered some pitfalls and trials and tribulations that are associated with Hollywood. You can get burnt out. I’ve been here for almost 18 years and have gotten burned by the politics and it’s-who-you-know. I get tired of it all and it just isn’t that much fun anymore. I’m not sure if I even want to stay in Los Angeles because it’s a tough place to live.

Since the soap, he's taken up painting.

His time on Y&R was a turning point for Dapper. He recalled:

When I got on the soap opera, I thought I made it and those years of waiting tables and bartending were over. It was a great time in my life. Looking back at playing Carmine, it was definitely a lot of fun. Of course, there was a learning curve but once I got into it, it was great. I had a really good time with everyone there. I really enjoyed Carmine’s romance with Abby [Emme Rylan/Melissa Ordway] but new writers came in and for whatever reason, they made my character psycho. I remember when they told me, ‘Hey, we’re going to take your character in a different direction,’ and I knew they would be getting rid of me.

Dapper did appear in the 2020 Lifetime flick Psycho Party Planner. He dished: