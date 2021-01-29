Robin Roberts to Narrate and EP The History Channel's 'Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage'

Steven Bergman Photography

Good Morning America's own Robin Roberts has been announced to narrate The History Channel's upcoming new one-hour documentary, Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage. Executive produced by Roberts, the special will center on the history, impact and legacy of America's first Black military pilots and how their tremendous contributions to the country inspired the next generation of activists and leaders pushing for racial equality and civic change.

The documentary will feature archival footage and personal stories from Roberts herself, whose father was a Tuskegee Airman. In a released statement, Roberts said,

The legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen is one that I hold extremely close to my heart, and I am thrilled to partner with The History Channel to tell their stories. My father, Colonel Lawrence E. Roberts, was a Tuskegee Airman, and their service helped pave the way for the Civil Rights Movement and contributed to the end of segregation in the military.

The summer of 1941 saw America's first class of Black fighter pilots start their training at the Tuskegee Institute of Alabama,. Their later extreme sacrifices and historic achievements would inspire great change and encourage the eventual desegregation of the United States Armed Forces. The documentary will also have interviews from Tuskegee Airmen, along with exclusive footage and commentary from notable figures such as Tuskegee Airman Fighter Pilot General Charles McGee, Lt. Colonel James Harvey, the late Franklin J. Macon, activist Tamika Mallory, Reverend Al Sharpton, and actors Elijah Kelley and Tristan Wilds.

Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage airs Wednesday, February 10 at 8 PM EST on The History Channel.