"Secrets and Lies Are About to Explode," Hints General Hospital Scribe Dan O'Connor

It isn't a wedding without some drama, and it is headed right smack for the middle of General Hospital. More specifically, the upcoming double wedding of Dr. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) alongside Peter August (Wes Ramsey) and Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms).

What can viewers expect with the nuptials? TV Insider got the tidbits from GH co-head writer Dan O’Connor, who teased all of Peter's past sins are going to come back to bite him. O'Connor remarked,

Years of secrets and lies are about to explode.

Ruh-roh. How is Peter's misdeeds coming out? According to O'Connor,

A wedding crasher will drop a bombshell on all in attendance.

Sounds like this is a must-see event come February!