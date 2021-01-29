Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) is a busy woman. Not only is JMW in a front-burner storyline on a soap, but she's also expecting baby number two in real life!

The Emmy-winning actress dished to Soap Opera Digest about her "reel" and "real" babies, including whom she told first. MacInnes Wood recalled:

The first person I told was Brad [Bell, executive producer/head writer], obviously. I let him know and then in my cast it was Thorsten [Kaye, Ridge]. But I did keep it quiet for a while because we were just getting back to work. We were following the protocols and there was just such a dance in what we were doing. I was like, ‘I feel fine but I don’t want people to think, 'Okay she’s pregnant and now we’ve got to worry.' It was a crazy time, but I didn’t want people to worry, so I kept it quiet. Then, once we got through that big storyline [of Steffy’s opioid addiction], I was like, ‘Okay, now’s the time. I’ve only got a few more months left so I’d better tell them now.’

MacInnes Wood was very excited to find out she and Steffy were going to be twinning. She noted:

I was far along in my pregnancy when I revealed that at some point in the new year I’d have to take maternity leave. I like that I get to embrace my pregnancy on the show; it just makes everything a lot more Zen. When I was pregnant with Rise, I was doing very emotional, crying scenes every day, and of course, I had to compensate to him in utero for all that emotion after the scenes were done. I think that this is a great plot twist. I mean, Steffy just found a new man so, of course, it can’t be uncomplicated and I no longer have to hide behind big, baggy clothes, desks, plants and purses!

But after filming intense scenes while carrying her son, she was prepared to do it again. She added: