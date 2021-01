Tricia Cast Pops In to The Young and the Restless

Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless' Nina (Tricia Cast) is returning home to her old stomping grounds for a visit. Cast will begin to air on Thursday, Feb. 4, reports Soap Opera Digest.

The Emmy-winning actress most recently appeared at a historic occasion in Genoa City. Of course, that was the wedding of her son Chance (then-Justin Gaston) to heiress Abby (Melissa Ordway).