WATCH: Meghan McCain Slams Katie Couric "Deprogram" Comments on The View

Meghan McCain had some choice words for Katie Couric on the Jan. 25 episode of The View. Couric recently told Bill Maher that America needs to "deprogram these people who have signed up for the cult of [Donald] Trump.”

Outspoken conservative McCain decided to address Couric's comments on the ABC talk show.

McCain stated:

In regards to Democrats, what’s interesting to me is just, I had sort of assumed after President Biden won that the feeling of unity and of coming together would be happening, the Democrats would be wanting Republicans to come together with them to go forward. And instead, we’re hearing a lot of language from people like Katie Couric that Republicans like me need to be reprogrammed, that we’re brainwashed, that 74 million Americans are basically irredeemable people that we don’t need to communicate towards and we don’t need to in any way have anything to do with.

She added:

I think it’s horribly dangerous for the country, and I think it’s horribly dangerous for Democrats. If you don’t care about unity, you should care about the politics of this.

McCain continued:

If President Biden and Democrats want to have a big tent party and include some of these people, great. And if we’re all just deplorable and need to be reprogrammed, as Katie Couric said, then honestly, they can go to hell. Because I don’t need to be reprogrammed. I just have a different perspective on how the government should be run.

