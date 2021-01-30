The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Ridge Tries to Prevent Carter From Being Boo Boo the Fool

Thorsten Kaye

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is stunned when Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) refuses to be his best man.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) come to an agreement.

Ridge fills in Carter on Zoe's (Kiara Barnes) flirtatious exploits.

Brooke has WORDS for Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Bridget (Ashley Jones) flies in to see her people.

Steffy seeks comfort from daddy Ridge.

Carter confronts Zoe about her ridiculousness.

Thomas remembers he has a job.

Zoe goes IN on Paris (Diamond White) yet again...

The paternity results are in! Who is the father of Steffy's spawn?

Vinny (Joe LoCicero) returns to shake things up.

Zoe is desperate.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) lets Ridge know that he is not Liam (Scott Clifton).