Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Big Julie Rains Hell Fire and Brimstone Down On Gwen

Susan Seaforth Hayes

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) gets a clean bill of health.

Gabi (Camila Banus) has a proposal for Xander (Paul Telfer).

Gwen (Emily O'Brien) introduces Daddy Jack (Matthew Ashford) to the business side of her palm.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) gets a job offer from Jake (Brandon Barash).

Julie goes IN on Gwen.

Gabi advises Rafe (Galen Gering) on Nicole's (Arianne Zucker) problematic history.

In a stunning change of direction, Victor (John Aniston) has something pleasant to say to Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson).

Laura (Jaime Lyn Bauer admits that she paid off Gwen's mother.

Jake gets some much needed advise from Tony (Thaao Penghlis).

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) has an unlikely visitor.

Philip and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) lock lips.

Nicole needs Rafe's big strong . . . shoulder.

Jake makes his first decision as head of Dimera and Gabi feels the impact.

Vivian (Linda Dano) returns with a shocking duo.

Jack loses his shit with Laura..

Ivan (Ivan G'Vera) and Vivian reunite.

Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk) returns to Salem.

Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) realize that "Madame" has their babies.

Chad (Billy Flynn) tries to impose his will on Gwen.

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) awaits rescue.

Susan reminds folks that she is smarter than she looks when she figures out that Ciara is alive.

Eli and Lani track down the devious Dr. Raynor (Victoria Platt).

Kristen puts the pieces together and develops a path forward.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) comes out of his coma to see Chloe waiting by his side.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) believes his beloved Ciara is in the land of the living.