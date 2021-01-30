Days of Our Lives Promo: Laura Has Some Truths to Tell

Jaime Lyn Bauer

Laura (Jaime Lyn Bauer) wants to spill ALL of the tea she's been keeping for decades about Jack (Matthew Ashford).

Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) gets a smack on Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) . . . and Gwen (Emily O'Brien) gets a smack on Jack . . . and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) gets a smack on her attacker.

Susan (Stacy Haiduk) is really excited about something, whilst Vivian (Linda Dano) is thrilled she has THE BABIES.

Jake (Brandon Barash) sees Gabi (Camila Banus) and his little head rears his not so ugly head.

Watch the new DAYS promo below: