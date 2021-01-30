Genie Francis

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

Nina (Cynthia Watros) feels like she missed her chance.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) pays Nathan a visit.

Liesl (Kathleen Gati) is in need of some help.

Anna (Finola Hughes) tries to assemble the facts.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) goes IN on Carly (Laura Wright).

Franco (Roger Howarth) asks for some therapeutic support form Kevin (Jon Lindstrom).

Laura (Genie Francis) also goes IN on Carly.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) have a sit down.

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) is on the receiving end of Finn's (Michael Easton) questions.

Cyrus (Jeff Kober) puts pressure on Brando (Johnny Wactor).

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) hits up mama Laura for some wisdom.

Maxie heads to the hospital to visit Dante.

Anna and Valentin have a sit down.

Chase (Josh Swickard) tries to have a moment with his daddy (Gregory Harrison).