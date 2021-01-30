The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Adam Is Put in Time Out By Nick

Mark Grossman, Joshua Morrow

Nick: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) puts Adam (Mark Grossman) in check.

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) reflects on her past relationship with Billy (Jason Thompson).

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) goes head up against Sally (Courtney Hope). Have the two met their match with the other?

Billy: The Abbott black sheep gets his signals crossed.

Chelsea: The con artist/designer (Melissa Claire Egan) is pressed too hard.

Sharon: The coffeehouse maven (Sharon Case) and therapist springs into action.

Mariah: The budding journalist (Camryn Grimes) sees trouble on the horizon.

Elena: Dr. Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) covers for Devon (Bryton James). Meanwhile, watch for Nate (Sean Dominic) to plan a romantic getaway for him and Elena.

Amanda: The legal maverick (Mishael Morgan) pushes Lily (Christel Khalil) onto the right path.

Lauren: The Fenmore heiress (Tracey Bregman) mixes things up at her department store.

FEBRUARY SWEEPS

Victor/Adam: Senior (Eric Braeden) will is not going to give up on junior and repairing their relationship. Look for Victor to seek to build his empire and want Adam to be right there with him. While Victor's working to fix his relationship with Adam, his other children will not be so keen on this, and another round of Newman sibling rivalry will kick-off.

Nick/Nikki/Sharon/Faith: The two will have a tough time with Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) acting out due to Billy's article revealing the little girl getting switched at birth and her mother's canter. Look for Faith's behavioral issues to go to another level and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) stepping in to help out. Faith's problems will bring Sharon and Nikki closer as well.

Lily/Billy/Victoria: The Newman heiress is starting to doubt letting her ex-husband go as she continues to see Billy and Lily's romance deepen. Watch for Victoria to try to grapple with the two's relationship and drama to arise when Billy wants his children to know Lily is the special woman in his life.

Rey/Sharon/Adam/Chelsea: The growing closeness between Shadam will come out in a public fashion. Look for Adam and Sharon's relationship to cause dangerous ramifications for Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Chelsea. Meanwhile, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) will step in to help her bestie get better and also try to protect her.

Summer/Kyle/Sally/Jack: Old Smilin's (Peter Bergman) budding friendship with Ms. Sally Spectra sets tongues wagging. Watch for Sally to learn a delicious tidbit about Kyle (Michael Mealor); she decides that can be useful. Unfortunately for Sally, her attempts to get one up on Summer puts her directly into her mom Phyllis' crosshairs, who is very eager to get Sally together.

Devon/Elena: The two decide to keep their one night together to themselves. Look for both Devon and Elena to find it hard to move on with Nate and Amanda.

Tessa/Mariah/Abby/Chance: The Newman-Abbott hybrid and the former FBI agent are ecstatic they are about to be parents . . . courtesy of Mariah. The two are unaware Mariah is starting to question if she's doing the right thing and how it will play a part in her relationship with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks).