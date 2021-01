The Young and the Restless Promo: Elena's Decision Making Skills Take a Deep Dive

Brytni Sarpy

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) wakes up on the wrong side of the bed . . . again . . . on The Young and the Restless. This time, she has to conspire with Devon (Bryton James) to keep their secret.

Nate's (Sean Dominic) seen this behavior before, so he knows something's up. The good doc and his billionaire cousin prepare for another showdown.

Watch the new Y&R promo below: