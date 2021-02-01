BREAKING NEWS: Donny Boaz OUT at The Young and the Restless!

Danny Boaz

Donny Boaz is out at The Young and the Restless The actor, who has played the role of Phillip "Chance" Chancellor IV since November 2019, made the announcement via his Instagram that his final airdate will be Feb. 1.

According to Boaz, his departure from CBS' number-one soap was not his own choice. The actor stated:

I’d love to say that this was my choice, that I’ve booked the next big project and leaving of my own accord... but that wouldn’t be the truth.

Boaz gave a breakdown of the timeline of his exit and said:

Dec 22nd: I received my schedule with filming dates through March 2021.
Dec 23: filmed our last day of 2020. Flew to Dallas for the holidays with family.
Dec 24th: At 4pm, I received a phone call, from the powers that be, telling me that Y&R was not going to renew my contract for another cycle.
Merry Christmas.

Boaz revealed, as of now, Chance will not be killed off. Read his full post below.

