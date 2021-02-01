Days of Our Lives head writer Ron Carlivati has some big plans in store for the NBC soap this February sweeps. He teased what's to come this month in a chat with Soaps.com.

First up, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) will slowly but surely work their way back to one another...but Ben will have to rescue Ciara first! It won't happen overnight, but true love never dies, right? Carlivati said the trail to Ciara is "very, very cold," adding:

To that end, we’ve forged sort of a psychic connection between them, similar to something that’s been played in the past with John [Drake Hogestyn] and Marlena [Deidre Hall] and some of our other supercouples. There will be a fantasy element to it as well. We wanted to give the audience romantic payoffs on the way to the ultimate payoff.

Mama Bear Sami (Alison Sweeney) will come storming home, too, in support of daughter Allie (Lindsay Arnold), who was raped by Charlie (Mike Manning). But could Charlie get off scot-free? Carlivati said:

The walls are starting to close in on him, and I think it’s safe to say that he doesn’t have any friends in Salem, with the possible exception of new acquaintance Gwen [Emily O'Brien]. But the attack on Allie was outside of the Salem police department’s jurisdiction, and although he kidnapped Ava [Tamara Braun] she’s not the most credible of witnesses for several reasons, so it’s beginning to look as if Charlie might actually walk away from all of this.

The mystery around Gwen's parentage and the fallout from her vendetta will continue. But across town, things are heating up romantically for Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey). Carlivati stated of Xander: