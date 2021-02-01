Steven Bergman Photography

Jay Kenneth Johnson has played Philip Kiriakis on and off for over 20 years on Days of Our Lives. The fan-favorite actor looked back on his decades as the the Titan Industries heir in a chat with Soap Hub.

How has Philip's life changed over the years? Not much, according to JKJ. He reflected on Philip's recent debt to the Vitali family:

It feels about the same. He’s been messed over. Something happened a few years back. He came back to Salem with a plan to take hold of this dad’s company, the family’s company. He’d been eyeing that.

Johnson is enjoying playing a Kiriakis family rivalry, with Philip squaring off against his cousin Xander (Paul Telfer). He shared:

There’s good energy to work with. [Paul and I] talked a little bit and worked on our scenes together off set.

Johnson also enjoyed filming Philip's love story with Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) years ago...and now the characters might be rekindling that spark in 2021! He mused of their chemistry: