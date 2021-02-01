It's an exciting time for General Hospital fans. As we head into February sweeps, big things are on the horizons for some of our favorite Port Charles residents. GH's co-head writers, Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor, previewed what's to come in Port Chuck in an interview with Soaps.com.

For one, the scribes teased there's a "twist nobody will see coming," but refused to elaborate. They did expand on some of the storylines hitting our screens this month, though, starting with the fallout from Sonny's (Maurice Benard) presumed death for Cyrus (Jeff Kober).

Van Etten teased:

Cyrus sees Sonny’s death as a major opportunity to strengthen his hold on Port Charles. But he’s quickly learning that it may not be as easy to simply step into that void as he thought it would be.

Meanwhile, Sonny's "widow," Carly (Laura Wright), will continue to morph into a mob moll, with Jason (Steve Burton) by her side. Decisions they make will affect the Five Families, along with their own loved ones. And while Sonny finds a bit of peace in his amnesiac existence, he "may not want to find out more about the man he was before the accident," Van Etten added.

Could a new romance might be in the cards for Jason and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud)? O'Connor hinted:

I think that they do create sparks when they butt heads. They may even spark a fire if they look at each other in a new light.

Turning to another love quandary, Nina (Cynthia Watros) is finding that her presumed Prince Charming, Jax (Ingo Rademacher), might not be all she'd imagined. With Nina's ex Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) waiting in the wings, can either businessman step up to be the man Ms. Reeves needs?

As for Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Ava (Maura West), things are looking up after their marriage of convenience turned into a marriage of love. But a happily-ever-after isn't necessarily in the cards for the Cassadines. Van Etten stated: