Kelly Clarkson Re-lists California Home for $9 Million

Kelly Clarkson has re-listed her Encino, Calif., home for $9 million. The contemporary farmhouse was on the market for $10 million last summer; Clarkson purchased the property for $8.5 million in 2018.

In total, the home and guesthouse feature eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, complete with a bright, open, rustic feel to them. Combined, they sit on over 10,000 square feet. That includes a movie theater, billiards room, swimming pool, spa, gym, and outdoor space complete with a pizza oven and fire pit.