Meghan McCain and Van Jones Produce Documentary 'The Reunited States'

The View's Meghan McCain and CNN's Van Jones have teamed up to produce a new documentary, The Reunited States. The former, a Republican, and the latter, a Democrat, worked together on the project, which shows Americans from different walks of life trying to get along and understand one another.

McCain commented:

This is such an important film for everyone to see, no matter which side of the aisle you’re on.

The doc shows the journeys of a Republican family, an anti-racism advocate, a former gubernatorial candidate on Kansas who ran as an independent, and a young lawmakers' movement founder. A press release stated that the documentary "follows the courageous journeys of the unsung heroes working to bridge the political and racial divides in the U.S."

Jones said:

It is a powerful testimony to the fact that we can bridge these divisions.

The press release added:

Even though there is a new administration dedicated to promoting unity, the events of the last several weeks have made clear we are still a nation deeply divided. This powerful and urgent documentary focuses on hope and solutions instead of dwelling on our differences.

The Reunited States will be out on on-demand platforms on Feb. 9. Watch the trailer below.