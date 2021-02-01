Wayne Brady to Guest Star In 'American Gigolo' Pilot

Let's Make a Deal host and The Bold and the Beautiful's Wayne Brady is set to appear in Showtime's upcoming pilot American Gigolo. Brady will star as Lorenzo in the reboot of the legendary film which made Richard Gere a star.

According to Deadline, Lorenzo is the best pal, roommate, and mentor of Julian Kaye, a male escort played by Jon Bernthal. The site is reporting if the project is greenlit to go to series, Brady will recur. 

The series will follow Julian, who is introduced 18 years after he was arrested for murder. He's trying to find his way in the L.A. sex industry. Julian is also looking to find out who set him up to go to prison while attempting to reconnect with his true love Michelle (Gretchen Mol).

 

