Days of Our Lives Head Writer Ron Carlivati Hints at Intrigue for Jake, Gabi, and More!

Days of Our Lives head writer Ron Carlivati shared even more about what fans can expect this February with Soaps.com. Think intrigue, personal drama, and romance galore!

Big things might be on the horizon for Gabi (Camila Banus), even though Jake (Brandon Barash) turned down her personal and professional advances. Ms. Hernandez's next step? Working with Titan Industries head honcho Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson), son of her current rival Kate (Lauren Koslow). But that might drive Jake to distraction.

Carlivati teased:

Jake is committed to Kate. But subconsciously, he’s going to continue to feel that pull toward Gabi. He can’t just turn that off.

As for tortured twosome Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller), forgiveness won't come easily after Chad slept with Gwen (Emily O'Brien). Meanwhile, another married pair, Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey), will get closer to figuring out why their babies were taken.

Newcomer Paulina (Jackée Harry) will be involved in "Elani"'s storyline. Carlivati explained that "she’s actually tied to the next arc of Eli and Lani’s story," rather than the twins' abduction.

A love triangle might be brewing between Brady (Eric Martsolf), Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin). But Kristen won't take any threats to her relationship lying down...and what does that mean for Chloe?

Carlivati teased Kristen's conflict, saying: