NATAS Announces New Category Webinar

On Monday, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced an official webinar for entries into the new category of Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

Brent Stanton, Executive Director, Daytime, NATAS said in a released statement,

The National Academy has witnessed the world of daytime television grow exponentially bigger than the traditional four networks and is responding by opening new opportunities for these burgeoning providers to be recognized for their outstanding work.

Earlier this year, the Daytime Emmy Award contest began featuring a dozen new categories, including Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program. This category is meant for content specializing in hands-on-guidance, such as DIY, home improvement, crafting, repair, technology refurbishment, cars, etc.

To help educate participants in the parameters of this new category, the Daytime Administration team announce the three initiatives are:

Tag three people on social media and share the press release announcement on Twitter, Facebook, and/or Instagram, tagging three Instructional/How-To content producers. Those participating in this category only will be will be allowed to enjoy discounted “early entry” fees through the entirety of the submission cycle. The scheduled February 4 webinar will guide and explain the submission process.

The Daytime Emmy Awards and all of the Emmy competitions are open to all platforms including broadcast networks and streaming services. Submissions for the Daytime Emmys are open now through February 17 for content that aired or streamed in the calendar year 2020.

The webinar will take place on Feb. 4 at 3 PM EST at Watch.TheEmmys.TV