Precious Way Cast on Days of Our Lives as Jackée Harry's Daughter

Days of Our Lives has cast Precious Way as Chanel. The young actress will play Paulina's (Jackée Harry) daughter, according to Blackfilm. The duo will arrive in Salem together with a connection to the Carver family.

Way is a successful musician, whose first national single Watch Me Go, hit the airwaves in 2018. She appeared in Partners in Rhyme after participating in the American Black Film Festival competition.

There is no specific airdate at this time, but look for the family to hit town in March.