WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar Get Into Dust-Up Over Sen. Joe Manchin

The View is always the place for the firsts when it comes to politics, the first time a sitting president comes by, or the first time a candidate discusses running for office. On Monday, it kept that tradition alive when it had another "first". The show's moderator Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar got into a tiff over Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin from West Virginia!

The two pals mainly sync up with their views but this time the two butted heads over Manchin's complaints about Vice President Kamala Harris not informing him about doing an interview with a local West Virginia news station regarding the new COVID-19 stimulus package.

Goldberg addressed Manchin during the segment, where she defended Harris and said she didn't have to tell him anything since she was the VP. Goldberg stated,

Let me just point this out. Joe, she is the vice president, she does not work for you, she doesn’t need your permission to go do this. When you talk like that, it sounds a little bigoted, like you think you have the right to tell her when she can and cannot come someplace.

When Goldberg asked co-host Sunny Hostin about her take, she agreed with Goldberg and stated Manchin's attitude towards Harris was “disrespectful,” since she was following what President Joe Biden requested of her.

Behar, however, thought otherwise. Behar thought it was all about politics and the White House shouldn't step on Manchin's toes. According to Behar,

Well, you know, Joe Manchin is a Democrat, but he swings to the right. At this moment in time, the Democrats need Joe Manchin more than Joe Manchin needs the Democrats, because he will always win in West Virginia taking middle of the road positions. He’s got an ego problem, I’ll grant you that. But the guy voted for impeachment, he voted for the ACA, he’s on the Democratic team — so I don’t think it’s a great idea alienating Joe Manchin, no matter how big his ego is.

A visibly stunned Goldberg remarked,

I’m sorry, do you think she needed to speak to him before she went and gave this interview?

Behar replied, saying,

I don’t know. I don’t know what the protocol — probably not.

Goldberg disagreed with Behar's sentiment, saying Harris was the second in command and didn't need to tell Manchin a thing. Watch the two spar and Meghan McCain's comments below.