General Hospital has some big twists on the horizon. Co-head writers Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor shared more details with Soaps.com about what's to come for some Port Charles faves for February sweeps.

Laura (Genie Francis) is still dealing with the revelation that Cyrus (Jeff Kober) and Martin (Michael E. Knight) are her half-brothers. What does this news mean for Laura's job as mayor? Van Etten teased:

The people of Port Charles have always seen Laura as a person who will generally do what will result in the most good for the most people. But there is always the potential risk that Cyrus might get his hooks into Laura the same way that he has gained leverage over and curry favor from other people in town.

Meanwhile, Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) will continue to struggle with honesty, compromise, and trust in their marriage. Another struggling pair, Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Franco (Roger Howarth), will have their faith in their marriage tested.

What will Nurse Webber do if "Bad Franco" returns? O'Connor explained:

If, however, some whiff of danger were to come into play, she might have to make a very difficult decision to protect her family.

Elizabeth's son Cameron (William Lipton) gets a chance at a bright future after he's accepted to Stanford University. But will he leave his family behind when his stepdad's sick? Meanwhile, Trina (Sydney Mikayla) and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) try to put their recent tragedies behind them...but things might not be so easy.

Set to walk down the aisle are Anna (Finola Hughes) and Finn (Michael Easton) and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Peter (Wes Ramsey). Will the double wedding go off without a hitch? It's likely certain major secrets will emerge, the scribes hinted, that might derail the nuptials.

Finally, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael (Chad Duell) have developed feelings for one another. What does that mean for their former significant others, Chase (Josh Swickard) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson)?

Van Etten dished: