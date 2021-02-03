Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of February 3, 2021

Loren Lott

All My Children

Another World

As the World Turns

  • Julianne Moore (ex-Frannie/Sabrina) stars in the movie adaptation of the musical Dear Evan Hansen, hitting theaters Sept. 24
  • Tamara Tunie (ex-Jessica) will participate in a virtual reading of Black Butterfly, a musical dramedy for TV, available to watch from Feb. 3 through

The Bold and the Beautiful

General Hospital

Guiding Light

One Life to Live

Santa Barbara

  • Robin Wright (ex-Kelly) stars in the film Land, which is also her directorial debut; it makes its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and will hit theaters on Feb. 12 (premium VOD to come)

The Young and the Restless

  • Kelli Goss (ex-Courtney) stars in the sitcom United States of Al; the show has gone from a pilot to premiering on ABC on April 1 at 9:30 PM EST
  • Loren Lott (ex-Ana) will star in the film Renegades: Ominara as young Ominara (played as an adult by Y&R guest star, and Star Trek great, Nichelle Nichols)
  • Adam Lazarre-White (ex-Nathan) will be one of 87 narrators voicing the audiobook of Four Hundred Souls, the history of Black men and women in America; he will read "1644-1649 Anthony Johnson, Colony of Virginia” and “Remembering The Albany 3”
  • Angell Conwell (ex-Leslie) stars in the TV series Bigger, whose first season is going to air on BET (from BET+)
  • Vanessa Marano (ex-Eden) will co-produce the Netflix movie The Royal Treatment
  • Jessica Heap (ex-Eden) stars in the limited series The Wonderful Wendalls, debuting later this year
  • Sean Patrick Flanery (ex-Sam) will star in the film Assault On VA-33, coming soon from Lionsgate
  • Diana DeGarmo (ex-Angelina) will participate in Winter Wondergram: Valentine's Edition, an effort raising money for the National Endowment for the Arts
  • Alice Hunter (ex-Kerry) will star in the indie comedy Rosé All Day

