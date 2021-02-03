Daytime Dramas Earn Writers Guild Nominations

Writers Guild of America

Nominations for the 73rd Annual Writers Guild of America Awards were announced today, which included nods for the writing teams from two daytime dramas. Days of Our Lives and General Hospital were nominated in the daytime drama category. Last year’s winner, The Young and the Restless, was not nominated and sister soap, The Bold and the Beautiful, did not submit materials.

The Writers Guild Awards honor outstanding writing in film, television, new media, news, radio, and promotional categories. Winners will be announced in a virtual ceremony on March 21st.