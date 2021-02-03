Steven Bergman Photography

It's been 25 years since Lauren Koslow made her way to Salem as the sexy, cutthroat businesswoman and mama bear Kate Roberts on Days of Our Lives. Recently, the NBC sudser paid tribute to her tenure on the show by airing a throwback clip of Koslow from 1996 but the actress was totally clueless of it all. In an interview with Metro West Daily News, Koslow admitted,

When we were shooting it, it didn’t occur to me that the flashback would air on my actual anniversary. I’m not big on dates so I don’t think I even realized it was my 25th.

The role was originated by Deborah Adair and was not seen in months due to Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) having the pilot of Kate's plane poisoned, resulting in the aircraft crashing into the sea, in order to keep her from Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston)! The women would do anything to get the debonair Greek bad boy to be their man. Kate finally arrived back in Salem after being stuck on a desert island, rescued by a fishing trawler where the diva-licious minx cleaned fish in order to earn her keep.

Koslow remembers she'd adore the character after that, especially when she turned up on Victor's doorstep in the same outfit she worked on the trawler with! Koslow quipped,

And then she showed up at Victor Kiriakis’s mansion – all in the same outfit. It was a great introduction. I knew I would like Kate from day one.

Now that is an impressive way to return to your beloved. Will Kate finally get her one and only, just like Victor has? While Kate has been a beast in the boardroom she has been unlucky in love and Koslow wants that to change. Koslow remarked,

I feel like Kate always hits the glass ceiling, which is frustrating. I’d also like her to have a real soulmate. She’s had many relationships, of course, with the stand-outs for me being Stefano DiMera [Joseph Mascolo], Roman Brady [Josh Taylor], and Eduardo Hernandez [A Martinez], who I think may be her true love.

Wonder how Jake (Brandon Barash) and Gabi (Camila Banus) would feel about that?