Savannah Guthrie and Dr. Oz Among Newly-Announced Jeopardy! Guest Hosts

Jeopardy! is rolling out even more famous faces. Deadline announced that future celeb guest hosts will also include Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie, journalist Anderson Cooper, and TV personalities and docs Mehmet Oz and Sanjay Gupta.

Jeopardy! will donate to a charity of the host's choice at the end of their week(s) at the podium. The amount will equal the total winnings of the contestants during the time they were emceeing. EP Mike Richards stated:

We look forward to each guest host bringing their unique abilities to the show and to our contestants winning a lot of money that we can match for charity.

Cooper previously competed in Jeopardy!’s Power Players Tournament twice, in both 2012 and 2016.