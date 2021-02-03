Sebastian Roché to Recur on Sci-Fi Drama 'Debris'

Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital baddie Sebastian Roché (ex-Jerry Jacks) is heading to another primetime series. The actor, also known for his work on Batwoman, Fringe, Vampire Diaries, and Man in the High Castle, will recur on the NBC sci-fi drama Debris, according to Deadline.

Coming from J.H. Wyman, Legendary Television & Universal Television, Debris centers on two agents (Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele) trying to figure out why an alien wreck is affecting humankind in odd ways. Roché will play a mysterious MI-6 agent who might just have a mission of his own. Wyman, who worked with Roché on Fringe, is writing and executive producing the series.