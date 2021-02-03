Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital star Sydney Mikayla (Trina) has been wowing audiences since 2019. The actress discussed her character's evolution, family relationships, and future with TV Insider.

Mikayla is enjoying playing a part of Trina's fleshed-out family, which includes mom Portia (Brook Kerr) and dad Taggert (Réal Andrews). Of playing opposite daytime vet Kerr, she dished:

Brook is so talented and we’ve really connected — we both have a love of dance. Her maternal energy is great. I think that Trina had been the 'best friend character.' Now, it’s great that she has someone whom she can turn to, too. She’s had Ava [Maura West] to talk to, but that’s still a work relationship. Trina idolized her father and his ling about having been killed caused a shift in their relationship. Now, Trina trusts her mom even more.

Trina's part of an exciting young scene in Port Charles, along with Cameron (William Lipton) and Josslyn (Eden McCoy). What's coming for these BFFs - and what's the deal with a potential romantic triangle? Mikayla stated:

They are all buddies [right] now. Joss is concerned about Sonny (Maurice Benard). Trina’s worried her dad. We all have our own things going on. We’re there for each other right now. We’re busy with school – and our parents!

An avid dancer, would Mikayla like to perform on Dancing With the Stars in the future? She shared: