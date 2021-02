The Bold and the Beautiful Scores Largest Audience in Nine Months

The Bold and the Beautiful has some things to celebrate. The most-watched soap opera on the planet scored huge ratings for the week ending Jan 29. The show nabbed 2.95 million viewers, which makes it the show's largest audience in over nine months and since the week ending April 24, 2020, according to Nielsen.

CBS celebrated and dropped the news via Twitter with a little toast to the SoCal sudser.

Kudos to B&B!