WATCH: Michael Strahan Thanks Viewers for Support Over COVID-19 Diagnosis

Michael Strahan is speaking out and thanking viewers and fans for their well wishes over his coronavirus diagnosis. Last week, Strahan tested positive for COVID-19 and quickly went into self-isolation. His absence from the Good Morning America panel was addressed by his colleagues George Stephanopolous, Robin Roberts, and Amy Robach, where they revealed he contracted the virus and was doing "well."

On Wednesday's GMA, the former New York Giants defensive end spoke to fans from home where he gave an update on his condition.

Strahan, in a taped video, said,

Just wanna say thank you to everybody for your well wishes, and thank you everyone who reached out and sent me the get-well wishes and all the advice on how to feel better. I just want to let you know I do feel a lot better, and I'm just thankful to be on the side of it that I am.

Strahan revealed he was doing ok and ready to get back to work and in GMA's studios and out of the house.

I'm doing well. I'm trying to rest as much as I can, trying to hydrate as much as I can, trying to get my strength back so I can get back to work as soon as possible. I miss you guys. I miss work. For my own sanity, I gotta get out of this house!

Watch Strahan's message below.