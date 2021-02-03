WATCH: Susan Lucci and Alicia Minshew to Headline New Series 'Wholly Broken'

Steven Bergman Photography

Former All My Children stars Susan Lucci (ex-Erica) and Alicia Minshew (ex-Kendall) will be teaming up once again. According to Newsday, the popular pair will star in a faith-based musical series on Amazon Prime called Wholly Broken, an adaptation of a movie headlined by Minshew.

Lucci plays a congresswoman who was widowed due to a drunk driver. Her character is estranged from her son, who is battling addictions and possibly bipolar disorder. Lucci will even belt out a tune or two in the show. Creator Tom Humbert plays Pastor Tom; Minshew's character is his his estranged wife. Also appearing will be Terri Conn (ex-Katie, As the World Turns; ex-Aubrey, One Life to Live).

The series will shoot in the Hamptons between August and October of this year and premiere next year.

Watch the trailer below.