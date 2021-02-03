WATCH: Susan Lucci and Alicia Minshew to Headline New Series 'Wholly Broken'

Author:
Publish date:
Lucci and Minshew

Former All My Children stars Susan Lucci (ex-Erica) and Alicia Minshew (ex-Kendall) will be teaming up once again. According to Newsday, the popular pair will star in a faith-based musical series on Amazon Prime called Wholly Broken, an adaptation of a movie headlined by Minshew.

Lucci plays a congresswoman who was widowed due to a drunk driver. Her character is estranged from her son, who is battling addictions and possibly bipolar disorder. Lucci will even belt out a tune or two in the show. Creator Tom Humbert plays Pastor Tom; Minshew's character is his his estranged wife. Also appearing will be Terri Conn (ex-Katie, As the World Turns; ex-Aubrey, One Life to Live).

The series will shoot in the Hamptons between August and October of this year and premiere next year.

Watch the trailer below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Tracey Bregman
Soaps

Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of September 21, 2020

Susan Lucci
Soaps

Susan Lucci Posts Throwback Pic to "First Soap Remote" Shoot

Alicia Minshew
Soaps

AMC Alum Alicia Minshew Discusses Working on Quarantine and Tainted Dreams

Susan Lucci
Talk Shows

WATCH: Susan Lucci Surprises Andy Cohen on The Today Show