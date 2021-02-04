Dynasty Gets Season 5 Pick Up

The drama among the Carrington family will continue to play out in Atlanta on Dynasty. The CW announced the series has been renewed for a fifth season as viewers wait for the fourth season's premiere.

The fifth season is slated to air during the 2021-22 television season, while the fourth will air during the current 2020-21 season. As of right now, there is no word on how many episodes for either have been given the go ahead. Chairman and CEO of The CW network Mark Pedowitz said in a statement,

Though we’re just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season.

Season four will see Blake Carrington (Grant Show) and his daughter Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) take their powerful empires to new levels, and the family deals with more intrigue, riches, and romance. Old family scores and new secrets are underway.