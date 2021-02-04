First Impressions: Linda Dano as Vivian Alamain on Days of Our Lives

Linda Dano

Days of Our Lives is capitalizing on legendary names to play the iconic role of Vivian Alamain. This go around, it's Linda Dano. Dano debuted today as the cut throat villainess, sharing scenes with her right hand man, Ivan (Ivan G'Vera).

Revenge is sweet for Vivian. She's the mastermind behind the kidnapping of Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli's (Lamon Archey) twins.

How do you think Dano did as the treacherous Vivian? Sound off in the comments below!