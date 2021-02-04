Hot or Not: Dante and Sam vs. Dante and Maxie? (POLL)

Kelly Monaco, Dominic Zamprogna, Kirsten Storms General Hospital

Dante's (Dominic Zamprogna) swinging in the breeze on General Hospital. The fire of his passion, Lulu is in a coma, so what's a single man to do? His lady callers at the hospital may find themselves in tangle if they keep leaning on him.

In one corner, there's Sam (Kelly Monaco). Sure, they share a brother, but the lady in leather recently booted out her hitman love, Jason (Steve Burton). Lately, she's found some solid ground with Dante, and a there's a noticeable new kick in her step.

In the other corner, there's Maxie (Kirsten Storms). Lulu's bestie, she's both flaky and lovable, but mired down in a relationship with Peter (Wes Ramsey), a man who can't be trusted. Dante thinks Maxie latched onto Peter after Nathan's death. As her wedding day approaches, Maxie may be wondering the same thing.

Both women are fan favorites, so where do your loyalties lie? Vote your choice and sound off in the comments!