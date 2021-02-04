More ABC Soap Stars Join 'Back to Broadway' Lineup

ABC Daytime

Fans will now be able to see even more soap stars for ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway, per Soap Opera Digest. Proceeds from the one-time streaming concert, taking place on Feb. 11, will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Big names just added to the lineup are: General Hospital's Finola Hughes (Anna), who will dance from the GH set, Laura Wright (Carly), and Steve Burton (Jason), as well as All My Children alum Tonya Pinkins (ex-Livia) and One Life To Live grad Melissa Archer (ex-Natalie).

Broadway Cares Executive Director Tom Viola shared in a release:

We are so thankful to the stars from ABC Daytime for joining us again as we relive moments from this delightful tradition, while helping to provide lifesaving medication, healthy meals and emergency support to those struggling during this ongoing pandemic.

On Feb. 13, fans can also engage in private video chats with their fave suds stars. The actors currently participating include OLTL actors Kristen Alderson (ex-Starr), Archer, and Bree Williamson (ex-Jessica), plus AMC alums like Melissa Claire Egan (ex-Annie) and Walt Willey (ex-Jackson). Get the full list - and book your tickets! - here.