Tamron Hall Discusses How She Conducts "Candid Conversations" on Tough Topics
Tamron Hall doesn't shy away from dealing with current affairs on her eponymous talk show. The veteran journalist opened up to Romper about coming back to the studio post-shutdown and how she conducts candid conversations, whether with guests on her show or in real life.
RELATED: Tamron Hall Discusses Staffing Allegations and Being an Underdog
For Hall, returning to work on site carried a lot of weight. She shared:
Walking into our studio for our very first show after the shutdown, I had to pause and recognize that moment for what it was. It wasn't about me; it wasn't about the show. It was about the ability to move forward in the most difficult time, and that was something I did not expect.
She also shared how her team at Tamron Hall has helped her with parenting son Moses during current crises. Hall explained:
[On the show,] we have what we call our 'Candid Conversations,' which has included topics that I always wanted to be able to bring to a show. We had a show [recently] on the secret concerns of parents during this pandemic, specifically born from a situation with my own son who, at age 9 months, went in lockdown like all of us. He's not had a playdate or been around a peer his age since then. Worries about speech and development seeped into my mind. ... We started talking with members of the Tam Fam in social forums and on our website; many parents have the same concern.
Those same candid conversations carry over to on screen discussions with youth about the Black Lives Matter Movement and protests. Hall shared:
As parents, we can't pretend to always have the answer, but we have to speak in truthful terms. [Our kids] are often, far ahead, far more ahead than we are in these candid conversations. And I learned that when we had a very special show, a whole hour called 'Hear Us Now,' where we had the young voices from across the country who had been very vocal on social media about what happened after the George Floyd killing. We had a young white girl from the Midwest who wanted to participate in one of the protests. She described her parents as being very conservative, and they did not want her to participate. In one of the most loving and touching moments, she said, "'At school, they've not taught us anything. I feel like I don't know anything about Black history, and I don't want to be a phony, and I want to know.' And one of the young girls who led the protest in Minneapolis started to give her books to read off-camera, and I lost it. I just lost it.