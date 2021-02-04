Tamron Hall Discusses How She Conducts "Candid Conversations" on Tough Topics

Tamron Hall doesn't shy away from dealing with current affairs on her eponymous talk show. The veteran journalist opened up to Romper about coming back to the studio post-shutdown and how she conducts candid conversations, whether with guests on her show or in real life.

RELATED: Tamron Hall Discusses Staffing Allegations and Being an Underdog

For Hall, returning to work on site carried a lot of weight. She shared:

Walking into our studio for our very first show after the shutdown, I had to pause and recognize that moment for what it was. It wasn't about me; it wasn't about the show. It was about the ability to move forward in the most difficult time, and that was something I did not expect.

She also shared how her team at Tamron Hall has helped her with parenting son Moses during current crises. Hall explained:

[On the show,] we have what we call our 'Candid Conversations,' which has included topics that I always wanted to be able to bring to a show. We had a show [recently] on the secret concerns of parents during this pandemic, specifically born from a situation with my own son who, at age 9 months, went in lockdown like all of us. He's not had a playdate or been around a peer his age since then. Worries about speech and development seeped into my mind. ... We started talking with members of the Tam Fam in social forums and on our website; many parents have the same concern.

Those same candid conversations carry over to on screen discussions with youth about the Black Lives Matter Movement and protests. Hall shared: