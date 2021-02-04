The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Kyle's Chickens Come Home to Roost

Devon/Amanda: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) and the legal maverick (Mishael Morgan) spend the night together. Meanwhile, look for Devon to feel guilty about his night of passion with Elena (Brytni Sarpy).

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) breaks down and reveals to her ex-hubby Billy (Jason Thompson) that she's not cool with their little ones liking Lily (Christel Khalil). Victoria admits she's jealous the kids are so receptive to Lily and requests that Abbott black sheep only let the kids know she's his girlfriend when he's serious about committing to her.

Victor: Mr. Moneybags (Eric Braeden) brings Adam (Mark Grossman) back down to earth.

Adam/Sharon/Rey: The black sheep Newman is over at the budding therapist's (Sharon Case) house having a heart-to-heart conversation when Det. Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso) comes home and sees them holding hands! Look for Adam to get Rey riled up with his antics. Later, Rey grills Sharon on what's going on with her and Adam. Is the honeymoon phase over for Rey and Sharon?

Nick: The playboy Newman heir (Joshua Morrow) lends a helping hand to Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). How will Adam feel about this?

Faith: The teen (Alyvia Alyn Lind) puts her dad Nick through the paces.

Theo: Mr. Vanderway (Tyler Johnson) returns to Genoa City and once again causes problems for his old pal Kyle (Michael Mealor). Theo and Sally (Courtney Hope) meet up and he fills her in on Kyle's time in New York.

Apparently, Kyle did some tomcatting around with a married woman whose husband is a ruthless businessman. Tyler also lets Sally know this wasn't some fling; the mysterious woman had Kyle's child! Just what will Sally do with this information?

Kyle: Time is running out for the Abbott playboy, as his secret is starting to come out. Watch for Kyle to open up to Summer (Hunter King) as Sally, Theo, and Victor put pressure on him. Meanwhile, look for Kyle to try to do some serious cleanup.

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) bonds with Sally. Watch for Jack to come to the scheming designer's defense.

Amanda: She starts to lower her defenses with Naya (Ptosha Storey). Will the two start to bond?

Elena: Dr. Dawson confesses all to Nate (Sean Dominic). Just what will Dr. Hastings do?

Lily: The communications exec has some fessing up to do.

Abby: The Newman-Abbott hybrid (Melissa Ordway) still knows how to steal the thunder of others.

Bill Spencer: The ruthless Spencer Publications CEO (Don Diamont) comes to Genoa City from Los Angeles! Will he be reunited with his twin Brad's loved ones? (I KID, I KID!)