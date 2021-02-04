WATCH: Brandy Announces 'Cinderella' Is Coming to Disney Plus on The View

Brandy and Paolo Montalbán

Whoopi Goldberg and R&B songstress Brandy had some good news to share on the Feb. 4 episode of The View. The pair, who collaborated with the late, great Whitney Houston on Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, shared that the flick will be available to stream "at the stroke of midnight" on Feb. 12 on Disney Plus. It will be part of the "Celebrate Black Stories” collection.

Goldberg hinted:

It’s pretty remarkable that people have been begging for ‘Cinderella’ to be re-released for almost 24 years. I mean, what do you think, is it possible?

Brandy replied:

It’s definitely possible. I appreciate the fans. I’m so excited that Cinderella has a home now at Disney plus and we can celebrate, and share, and inspire a whole new generation.

The groundbreaking movie featured Brandy as a Black Cinderella, Houston as a Black fairy godmother, and Filipino-American actor Paolo Montalbán as a prince with a Black mother (Goldberg) and white father. Houston personally selected Brandy to be the movie's titular princess.

Cinderella has become a modern classic over the last 20 years, nabbing 60 million viewers when it debuted in 1997. Cinderella executive producer Debra Martin Chase told Variety of Disney Plus:

As the service got up and running, I became inundated on my social media by inquiries from fans asking why the movie was not included in its programming.

Brandy reached out to Martin Chase about making the movie available; the producer worked with Disney Plus president Vanessa Morrison to iron out rights issues. Meanwhile, fans are thrilled it's coming to streaming.

Writer Hunter Harris tweeted:

The Toronto International Film Festival's social media manager, Jason Carlos, added:

Watch the announcement below.