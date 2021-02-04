WATCH: Drew Barrymore Dishes All to Jimmy Kimmel About Tom Green Interview

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon welcomed Drew Barrymore on Feb. 2. The daytime host discussed her on-camera interview with ex-husband Tom Green last fall, which surprised a lot of fans.

Barrymore told pal Jimmy Fallon of the chat:

There were no questions prepared for that. I had an offline conversation with him because we didn't want it to be some bougie Hollywood moment, like, 'Let's reconnect in front of the cameras.'

What inspired the unusual reunion? She explained:

The thing I love about Tom is he is one of the first people to put a camera on his life, when it was a giant, fat camcorder and there were no easy phones available. His stuff was on VHS, I remember watching his VHS tapes. It's what gave me the idea, because I just said, 'Gosh, would you just want to reconnect? It's been a long time and I would just love to honor what you did. You broke down all these doors, you were a pioneer. And I would love to talk about it and have it be an excuse for us to say hello. '

She added:

It was nice to hear from some people saying like, 'I'd like to have with someone from my past.' Whether it was a specific person, a lot of people were talking about how they'd like to have that type of exchange from someone who they had a significant chapter in their life with.

Watch Barrymore and Kimmel's chat below.