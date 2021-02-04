WATCH: Sharon Osbourne Speaks Out on Marilyn Manson Abuse Allegations

Photo: Randee St. Nicholas/CBS

Sharon Osbourne is setting the record straight regarding her relationship with rocker Marilyn Manson and the abuse claims against him. Earlier this this week, Manson's ex-girlfriend, Evan Rachel Wood, alleged on Instagram she suffered years of abuse from him while they were in a relationship and claimed she was "brainwashed and manipulated into submission." Soon afterwards, four other women came forward and made accusations that they too were abused by the musician, claims Mason has denied on Instagram; he stated his past relationships were "consensual with like-minded partners."

On Wednesday's episode of The Talk, Osbourne spoke out regarding Manson's accusers coming forward and discussed the social media messages she's received regarding Manson, as the two have worked together in the past due to her being husband Ozzy Osbourne's manager. Mrs. O denied knowing anything regarding the abuse and stated,

I’ve known Marilyn for 25 years. [I’ve] worked with him for many, many years and obviously I would not know what goes on in his bedroom, either do I want to, but as far as people who think going on all my social, calling me names and putting up pictures of Marilyn and I. You know, there’s something called a working relationship and that’s what I’ve had with Marylin for many years.

Watch Mrs. O's remarks below.