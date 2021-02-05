Days of Our Lives Caption This: Claire and Ben's Close Encounter With Susan (PHOTOS)

Stacy Haiduk, Isabel Durant, Robert Scott Wilson

Claire (Isabel Durant) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) stopped by Marlena's (Deidre Hall) pad on Days of Our Lives. Ben claims he felt Ciara's (Victoria Konefal) presence through a fortune cookie that read, "Nothing is ever lost if you follow your heart."

Susan (Stacy Haiduk) told Ben she believed in premonitions and thought Ciara may need his help. This prompted Susan to try to conjure up Ciara's spirit for some answers.

Take your best Caption This shot at these scenes from Days and comment below!