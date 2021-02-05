WATCH: Katherine Heigl Discuss Speaking Her Truth in Post-#MeToo Era on The Talk

Steven Bergman Photography

Katherine Heigl appeared on The Talk to promote her latest project, Netflix's Firefly Lane. Based on the Kristin Hannah novel of the same name, the series centers on the friendship of Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke); they have been besties from childhood and deal with the ups and downs of their relationship.

During her guest appearance on the show, Heigl was asked about being outspoken in the past and if she would've gotten the same treatment back then if she did it in the #MeToo era. Heigl stated,

You know, I think it would. Yeah, I think we’ve seen that it has. I think there have been women who are speaking their mind and speaking their truth and they aren't being challenged for that. I do think there's a difference between speaking your truth and being kind of defensive and kind of angry and speaking that truth. Which is sort of what I was at at that time. There’s a grace that I maybe wasn’t experiencing.

Do you agree? Watch Heigl's comments below.