The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Bill Goes HARD For Katie

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Hope (Annika Noelle) is uncertain about whether or not to have hope for the future.

Liam (Scott Clifton) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) also contemplate if there is hope for their futures.

Bridget (Ashley Jones) hits Los Angeles to reconnect with her family.

Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) go all Logan on Katie (Heather Tom).

Eva (Kelly Kruger) returns to town to work with Katie and Paris (Diamond White) on the Forrester Foundation.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Vinny (Joe LoCicero) have a little chat about Hope and her future.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) pushes Paris to rethink her feelings for Zende (Delon de Metz).

Bill (Don Diamont) fills Liam in on Genoa City.

Thomas tries to prove himself trustworthy to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke.

Bill really, really, really wants to reunite with Katie.

The paternity results are in!