Days of Our Lives Promo: Steve Wants to Make an Honest Woman of Kayla

Stephen Nichols, Lucas Adams, James Reynolds

Steve (Stephen Nichols) gets down in the Brady Pub and proposes to Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) on Days of Our Lives.

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) takes Romeo and Juliet to heart when she imagines . . . you guessed it . . . Ben's (Robert Scott Wilson) her Romeo.

Abigail (Marci Miller) is curious about where Jake's (Brandon Barash) loyalties lie.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) admits she's gonna use Susan to spy on Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin).

Gwen (Emily O'Brien gets physical with Laura (Jaime Lyn Bauer).

Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Sal Stowers) are trapped while Vivian (Linda Dano) makes a decision on how to move forward.

Watch the new DAYS promo below: