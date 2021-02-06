Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Salem Hath No Fury Like A Vivian Scorned

Linda Dano

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Gwen (Emily O'Brien) and Laura (Jaime Lyn Bauer) THROW DOWN!

Jake (Brandon Barash) offers Kate (Lauren Koslow) a job.

Gabi (Camila Banus) and Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) construct a plan of action.

Abigail (Marci Miller) moves back to the DiMera mansion.

Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and Tripp (Lucas Adams) have a Come to Jesus Moment.

Xander (Paul Telfer) and Gabi find some common ground.

Vivian (Linda Dano) decides to do away with the twins.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) helps Brady (Eric Martsolf) recover.

Victor (John Aniston) and Philip have some father and son time.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) have a surprise wedding!

Gwen is in a MESS from the M to the S!

Jake has questions for Gwen.

Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Sal Stowers) save their twins!

Vivian is having a breakdown . . . or is she?

Charlie (Mike Manning) has words for Ava (Tamara Braun).

Xander is FURIOUS.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Susan meet up at Statesville.

Vivian loses her s*** when she learns that Jake and Kate are an item.

Chloe and Susan have an encounter.

Philip resigns from Titan.

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) have a dream reconciliation.