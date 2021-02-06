General Hospital Spoilers: A Little Ditty 'Bout Carly and Diane

Laura Wright

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

Chase (Josh Swickard) misses Willow (Katelyn MacMullen).

Nina (Cynthia Watros) tries to be convincing.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) is stressed that nobody can tell him who he is.

Ava (Maura West) uses her intellect and experience to be helpful.

Carly (Laura Wright) gets advice from Diane (Carolyn Hennesy).

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) is very uncomfortable.

Jason (Steve Burton) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) have a sunrise/sunset moment.

Jasper Jax (Ingo Rademacher) gets all chivalrous with Carly.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Sam test the waters.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) has so many questions for Peter (Wes Ramsey).

Jax wants Josslyn (Eden McCoy) to eat life.

Nina weighs her options.

Olivia channels her anger.

Trina (Sydney Mikayla) and Joss hang out.

Nina is PISSED.